Sony schedules a new Japanese publisher-focused State of Play for tomorrow

Sony is kicking up the cadence of their State of Play events so far in 2022 and just today announced that we will get a new Japanese publisher-focused PS5/PS4 stream scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.
It’ll apparently be around 20 minutes long and will go live on Twitch and YouTube beginning at 2:00pm PST/5:00pm EST.
Make sure to set an alert on the State of Play livestream session below and check it out. Head on over to the official PS Blog for more info.
State of Play | March 9, 2022 [ENGLISH]:
A new State of Play is upon us! Join us this Wednesday March 9 at 2 PM Pacific / 5 PM Eastern / 11:00 PM CET for new reveals and eye-catching updates for PS5 and PS4 titles. Note: We won’t have any updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware in this broadcast.
The show is clocking in around 20 minutes, give or take, with a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we’ll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too.
You can of course watch our broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube. See you Wednesday!