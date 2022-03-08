New Soul Hackers 2 screenshots released by Atlus

The Shin Megami Tensei series always manages to mix the occult with the mundane and it seems the spinoff Soul Hackers 2 adds a splash of neon to the formula. In new screenshots released by Atlus we get a glimpse at the world of Soul Hackers 2, the fashion forward Aion agents, the tool of their trade, devil summoners, the demons that aid them, and even some mundane affairs such as having a nice quiet meal.
Can Aion and the Devil Summoners prevent the apocalypse? Find out in Soul Hackers 2 when it releases August 22, 2022 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox Platforms.
Soul Hackers 2 screenshots: