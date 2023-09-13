Sony has scheduled a State of Play event for tomorrow too

Sony has conveniently/annoyingly/coincidentally scheduled a streaming event later tomorrow, which follows up on Nintendo’s Direct event tomorrow. So if you’re a Sony/Nintendo/agnostic gaming fan looking for some new announcements and reveals, you’re definitely in luck!
Tune into Sony’s State of Play event on September 14th at 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET some various PS5/PS4 and PS VR2 wares.
State of Play | September 14, 2023:
This State of Play broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles. From indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone. It all begins Thursday, September 14 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT