New Destiny 2: The Witch Queen media shows off the latest/greatest Guardian gear and weapons

The newest member of the PlayStation Studios organization (Bungie that is of course) today gave us a nice look at some of the new weaponry and gear that Destiny Guardians will be able to get their hands on when the big expansion launches on February 22nd, 2022.
So that would be exotic stuff, those new glaives, and the weapon crafting/customization system as well. Check out a batch of screens and the trailer below!
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen screens:
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Weapons and Gear Trailer:
The latest trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen showcases some of the weapons Guardians will wield against Savathûn in the upcoming expansion, including new Exotic gear and class-specific Glaives. Guardians will also craft their own weapons that allow them to create their ultimate custom weaponry.
The Witch Queen also brings a brand-new weapon archetype for players to wield against the Lucent Brood: the Glaive. Glaives are first-person melee weapons that slice through enemies and fire mid-range projectiles, and more.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen arrives on February 22.