Bungie shows off Destiny 2: The Witch Queen in a new trailer

Bungie had a very unique Destiny 2: The Witch Queen trailer to show off during the start of The Game Awards 2021 last night, mixing some live action drama in with a fresh look at the huge expansion planned for February 22nd, 2022 (2/22/22).
If you didn’t catch it last night, definitely make sure to check it out below. And to celebrate Bungie’s 30th Anniversary (our coverage of that here) and the new Destiny 2 expansion reveal, they are kicking off discounts on a number of Destiny 2 game editions and content as you can see below.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – The Game Awards Trailer:
At this year’s The Game Awards, Bungie has revealed a new trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the upcoming expansion for Destiny 2, releasing on February 22, 2022. The new trailer focuses on a fireteam of Guardians’ troubling encounter with Savathûn and the Light-wielding forces of her Lucent Brood.
Bungie also have several discounts* for new Guardians wanting to jump in to Destiny 2 for the first time:
- Beyond Light – 50% off
- Beyond Light +1 Season – 50% off
- Beyond Light Deluxe – 40% off
- Beyond Light Legendary Edition – 60% off
- Shadowkeep – 67% off
- Forsaken Pack – 60% off
*Final discounts may vary by region and platform.
This week, Bungie kicked off its 30th anniversary celebration with special content in Destiny 2, commemorating three decades of excellent games, epic stories, and a wonderful community. All Guardians can jump into the game to access free 30th anniversary content, including a new free six-player matchmade activity, hidden secrets, collectable rewards, and more. In addition, players can also purchase the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for access to the iconic Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, a new Dungeon, new gear, and more.
There’s more in store for Destiny 2 fans in the coming months with the upcoming conclusion to Season of the Lost, the new Dawning winter seasonal event, and the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion launching on February 22nd, 2022.