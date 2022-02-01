KOF XV Team Pass 1 contents revealed

The King of Fighters XV roster is pretty robust at 39 characters, but every edition someone’s favorite is left sitting on the bench. SNK is hoping to make it up to those spurned players with 12 additional characters entering the phrase through it’s 2 team passes. Today SNK revealed the identities of the first 2 teams as well as when players can expect them to enter the fray. Coming about a month after the game’s launch in March, Team Garou consists of characters from the highly regarded title Garou: Mark of the Wolves. Rock Howard, Gato have been brought together by the leader of the Lillien Knights, B. Jenet to investigate the tournament.
The second team which will arrive in May is Team South Town which is led by the once dead, now alive again former ruler of the South Town Geese Howard, accompanying him is his right hand man Billy Kane and the perennial wild card Ryuji Yamazaki. Team Pass Two’s two teams release dates were also revealed to be Summer and Autumn of 2022 respectively. Details of the combatants will be revealed as the inch closer to release. King of Fighters XV will be released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms on February 17th 2022. The additional teams can be purchased individually or as a package via the Team Pass.
【ENG】KOF XV DLC｜TEAM GAROU｜Trailer:
