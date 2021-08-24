Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion queues up for a 2/2/2022 release

As promised, Bungie blew the lid off the next big upcoming expansion for Destiny 2 titled The Witch Queen during their showcase earlier today. Sure it’s not coming until February 2nd, 2022, but we’re quite stoked to see where the studio takes the franchise next.
Savathûn, the titular Witch Queen, is out there and Destiny Guardians are going to take the fight to her turf against the Lucent Hive Guardians in the Throne World. Weapon crafting, centered around the new Glaive weapon type, is going to be the exciting new feature, and there is a new 6 player activity as well as a brand new raid in the works.
For those looking for pre-order details, Bungie has confirmed a Standard Edition, Collector’s Edition, Deluxe Edition and the super special Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle. Nearly everything is available to purchase at the official Bungie Store or at the respective digital storefronts.
Oh and if you haven’t followed other Destiny 2 news recently, Season of the Lost launches today alongside full cross-platform play for Google Stadia, consoles and the PC.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Reveal Trailer:
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Gameplay Trailer:
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen screens/art:
We just gave you the first look at Destiny 2’s next expansion, The Witch Queen. Savathûn awaits in her Throne World as you will attempt to unravel her web of lies and survive the truth through a new campaign. New Lucent Hive Guardians wield the Light against you.
The Witch Queen is the definitive Destiny 2 campaign that captures the special feelings from memorable activities like Presage and our favorite Dungeons and translates them into a campaign experience. For the first time ever, you’ll have the option to turn up the difficulty and sweat it out through Legendary Mode. Your extra effort won’t just be for bragging rights: Choosing the road less traveled will earn you powerful gear and extra rewards.
In The Witch Queen, you won’t just be finding weapons, you will be making them. Crafting is coming to Destiny for the first time and it starts with the Glaive – Destiny’s first and only first-person melee weapon. The Glaive is a versatile new energy weapon archetype that allows you to utilize melee combos, mid-ranged projectiles, and defensive capabilities. We’ll have more to share on the Glaive in the future, including class-specific Exotic variants with unique attacks.
The Glaive isn’t the only weapon that you’ll be able to craft. You’ll also be able to forge all of The Witch Queen and Seasonal weapons with your own two hands. Crafting is more versatile than the Umbral system and will even allow you to hunt for specific perks.
The campaign is only the beginning. The Witch Queen also introduces a new six-player activity, a new raid, and much, much, more.