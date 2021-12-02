Nintendo eShop Update – Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, Danganronpa Decadence

There’s definitely plenty of variety in this week’s huge Nintendo eShop Update as you can see below.
So where to start… there’s Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, Danganronpa Decadence, Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space, along with Archvale, Beyond a Steel Sky, MONOBOT, The Kids We Were, World Quiz and many more.
See the full list below.
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – Take on a series of brain-bending activities that test your mental mettle in the new multiplayer* party game that anyone can play! You can boost your skills and speed by playing a wide variety of activities while also having a blast. Go brain-to-brain with friends and family in four-player matches to see who gets the highest score. Everyone can play together at varying difficulties, so a kid can hold their own against an adult in this battle of the brains! The Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain game will be available on Dec. 3. Want a sneak peek at the game? Download the free demo now in Nintendo eShop to try three activities in Solo and Party mode.
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – Immerse yourself in a world of magic in Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition. Make a new home in this enchanted Disney world and hang out with beloved Disney characters. Explore Disney-themed worlds full of fun challenges, and live your dream life as you go on fun adventures, dance with Disney Princesses and soar with Mickey in Magical Dream parades! Get ready for hours of enchanted fun as you build your own Disney Magical World. Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition will be available on Dec. 3.
- Danganronpa Decadence – You and your classmates have been pulled into a deadly game of whodunnit. Survive a collection of four high-stakes games in Danganronpa Decadence. The physical collection consists of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition and the new Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, a boardgame-style bonus game with new scenes and interactions between fan-favorite characters. Play the visual novel collection or purchase any of the four games separately in Nintendo eShop. Danganronpa Decadence will be available on Dec. 3.
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space – This remastered version of Telltale’s second season of episodic Sam & Max games has been lovingly updated by a small team of the original developers. Sam is a six-foot canine detective with a nose for justice. Max is a hyperkinetic rabbity thing with a taste for mayhem. Together, they’re the Freelance Police – an irreverent comedy duo whose esoteric crime-fighting style has been entertaining comic book and video game fans for more than 30 years. Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space will be available on Dec. 8.
- The Game Award Nominees – On Dec. 9, The Game Awards airs at 5 p.m. PT. The annual event celebrates outstanding achievements in the global video game industry, and Nintendo is honored to have several games nominated for awards. If you’d like to experience some of these Nintendo Switch games before the grand event, you’re in luck! Head over to Nintendo eShop today and start browsing (formal wear optional). Join Samus Aran on the deadly planet ZDR in the latest critically acclaimed entry in the Metroid series, Metroid Dread, which is nominated for Game of the Year and Best Action/Adventure. Team up and take down the opposition in the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon’s first five-on-five strategic team battle game Pokémon UNITE, which is nominated for Best Mobile Game. Or, explore lush scenery on unknown islands to snap photos of Pokémon in their natural habitats in New Pokémon Snap, which is nominated for Best Family Game. Also nominated in the Best Family Game category is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, offering two Mario adventures in one – jump into multiplayer mayhem in the Super Mario 3D World adventure, or face a ferocious, mad and huge Bowser alongside Bowser Jr.! Of course, for other Nintendo characters with a wild streak, you’ll want to check out WarioWare: Get It Together!. This wacky blast of mayhem is nominated for Best Family Game, and you’ll get to gather the whole WarioWare Inc. gang together for this comedic, cooperative microgame mashup. You can keep the party going with Best Family Game-nominated Mario Party Superstars – a superstar collection of classic Mario Party gameboards and minigames. And if you’re curious about what the future holds for Link and his grand adventures, you can purchase The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The upcoming sequel to this game has been nominated in the Most Anticipated Game category. Dive in today to see what has all the critics (and Bokoblins) buzzing! It’s also an honor to have many games from Nintendo’s publishing and development partners nominated, including MONSTER HUNTER RISE, Shin Megami Tensei V, Boyfriend Dungeon, Fortnite and more. Check out the full list of nominees at Nintendo.com.
- Cuddle Up With Animal Crossing: New Horizons – It may be cold outside, but you can create a warm and cozy scene right inside your living room with a wonderful prize pack from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Cozy Winter Sweepstakes**, which ends on Dec. 8. Enter for a chance to win prizes that may inspire you to turn up the heat on your Animal Crossing: New Horizons gameplay! For more details, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/2418121c39f69a61.
- 6Souls – Available Dec. 3
- 9-Ball Pocket – Available Dec. 7
- Arcade Archives PHOZON
- Archvale
- Armed to the Gears
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!
- Astro Rangers
- Ball laB – Available Dec. 8
- Beyond a Steel Sky – Available Dec. 7
- Castle on the Coast
- Construction Site Driver – Available Dec. 3
- Crazy Trucks
- Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani
- Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders – Available Dec. 3
- Ever Forward – Available Dec. 7
- Football Battle
- Ghost Sync
- Guardian of Lore
- Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature
- Let’s Sing 2022
- LOVE 3 – Available Dec. 7
- Mind Scanners
- Miracle Snack Shop
- MONOBOT
- My Last First Kiss
- Paradise Lost – Available Dec. 3
- Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue
- Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green
- The Kids We Were
- Transient: Extended Edition – Available Dec. 8
- Word Forward – Available Dec. 3
- World Quiz
