Throw’em til you’re dead in Boomerang X’s new Endless Mode

Boomerang X which came out in July has come flying back into the news today as a new update has been released. This free update which is now available on Steam right now will allow players to enter the Red Garden, a mysterious map where the hordes of shadowy creatures won’t stop coming until you stop breathing. Tweak the settings to make it as easy or as nail bitingly difficult as you amass kills, climb the leaderboards in this free update of the base game.
For those who aren’t sold on the title, Dang! has also put out a free demo that will give you a taste of the endless mode. I’m certain once you’ve tried the demo you’ll come around on this on this thrilling title.
Boomerang X | Endless Update Live on PC:
Action-packed FPB (First Person Boomeranger) Boomerang X has launched its first major update on PC, extending the breakneck boomerang action into an infinite onslaught of enhanced enemies in the mysterious RED GARDEN, an all new map that feels unlike anything else in the game. Players old and new keen to get a taste of some hot, fresh, boomerang action can play the brand new Endless Mode for free on Steam right now.
Hurl yourself into Endless Run Mode with a variety of options, changing your shield supply and what powers ups you have access to. Depending on your choice these categories make the game more challenging, teeth-clenchingly difficult, or just provide a different flavor. You can even make custom categories. Time to let your recklessness run free!