Hasbro Pulse Con’s schedule revealed ahead of this weekend’s festivities

If video game publishers can host their own digital events to showcase their upcoming titles on streaming platforms, why can’t this be applied to other industries. While I doubt I’ll tune in to 3M’s Command Strip Showcase 2021, my eyes will however be glued to this weekend’s Hasbro Pulse Con (official site here). The iconic toy brand whose portfolio boasts the who’s who of intellectual properties, from Marvel, NERF, GI Joe, Transformers, Star Wars and those teenagers with attitude, the Power Rangers. Occurring on Friday October 23rd to Saturday October 24th (I guess they didn’t spill over to Sunday, because after 2 days of amazing announcements…you’ll need a day of rest to recover), the various Hasbro brand teams will provide details on what’s to come. But it won’t just be presentations on toys as the panels reveal details about card games, movies and even an amusement park ride. Hosted by Jackie Jennings and Khleo Thomas, the event will include a star packed line up such as the cast of Power Rangers Dino Fury, Matthew Lillard, comic writer Donny Cates and musical performances by Weezer and Vince DiCola, the man who not only scored the 1986 Transformers movie, but Rocky IV as well.
The show will air exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel and the first panel will begin at 11:00am EST. As a way to give back, Hasbro has pledged that for every viewer which tunes in over the course of the weekend they will donate a toy/game to Toys for Tots up to 50,000 items. So find out what toys and games you’ll want to get your hands on when the festivities start this Friday.
Hasbro, Inc., today released the official programming schedule of experiences for Hasbro Pulse Con 2021, a two-day, free livestream event, featuring a thrilling panel lineup, fan favorite celebrity guests and must-see music appearances. Featured guest talent include Patton Oswalt, Matthew Lillard (Scream, Scooby-Doo), select cast members of the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, author of Doctor Strange, Thanos, Thor and Venom comics Donny Cates, Power Rangers comics writer Ryan Parrott from BOOM! Studios, Marvel comics artist David Nakayama, Ben Burnley (Breaking Benjamin), the cast of the hit television series Power Rangers Dino Fury – Russell Curry (Red Ranger), Kai Moya (Blue Ranger), Hunter Deno (Pink Ranger), Tessa Rao (Green Ranger), Chance Perez (Black Ranger) and Jordon Fite (Gold Ranger), popular content creator and artist Rudy Willingham, and more who will make appearances during the course of the event, along with unique experiences from musical guests including Weezer and Transformers legend Vince DiCola. The event will be available exclusively through the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel on October 22-23, 2021.
Fans in the US, Canada and UK can expect one-of-a-kind experiences to celebrate the company’s iconic brands through engaging panels, exclusive content drops, over 50 new product reveals, celebrity appearances, exclusive Hasbro Pulse Premium Member opportunities, fan interactivity and more. Brands including Power Rangers, Transformers, G.I. JOE, NERF, Magic: The Gathering and Avalon Hill along with premier partner brands Star Wars™, Marvel, Ghostbusters, Fortnite, and more will be featured in an incredible panel and activity lineup that spans multiple days, giving fans even more meaningful experiences through behind-the-scenes programming.
Jackie Jennings, SYFY Wire on-air correspondent, writer, and producer, returns to Pulse Con to co-host the pop culture celebration and joins new co-host Khleo Thomas, actor, influencer, artist, and entrepreneur.
For every viewer of Hasbro Pulse Con, Hasbro will donate a toy or game to Toys for Tots up to 50,000 pieces. Through the gift of a new toy, Marine Toys for Tots helps bring hope and joy to America’s less fortunate children.