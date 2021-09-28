Marvel’s Avengers assembling for Xbox Game Pass soon

Games come and go as part of the Xbox Game Pass service, which is kind of the point of the thing. Usually we have some heads up when bigger budget titles are destined for the Game Pass library, but every once in a while a publisher or Microsoft sneaks out an announcement or a surprise release.
Kinda out of nowhere and due out in about a day is Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers, which will be joining the Xbox Game Pass roster officially on September 30th, 2021. It’ll be available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and include pretty much all the game content from launch through now.
See the announcement from the Xbox Wire blog below.
We just launched our biggest expansion to date for Marvel’s Avengers – Black Panther: War for Wakanda. We’ve loved seeing your reactions to the new campaign, and today we’re excited to announce that we’re making the complete Marvel’s Avengers experience, including all previously released free content, available with Xbox Game Pass for PC, Console, and Cloud on September 30.
Yep – you read that right. Every player with an Xbox Game Pass membership can experience the full game and all our post-launch Heroes and missions. This includes four story campaigns that showcase one or more Hero’s unique abilities, as well as our Avengers Initiative – our evolving online multiplayer world that lets you and three friends play as any Hero in our roster and embark on global adventures.
Xbox Game Pass members will also have immediate access to our new War for Wakanda expansion, featuring our new playable Hero, Black Panther, and hours of new multiplayer and story content. In War for Wakanda, King T’Challa faces his greatest challenge yet when Ulysses Klaue infiltrates Wakanda to steal its precious Vibranium. T’Challa won’t be able to defeat his enemy alone; he’ll need to team up with the Avengers and confront his distrust of outsiders if he hopes to protect his kingdom.
Beyond this expansion, Marvel’s Avengers is an evolving game with ongoing updates that add new playable Heroes, missions, villains, campaigns, and events – and Xbox Game Pass members will get to experience all of it! If you’re gaming on Xbox Series X|S, you’ll get to play the optimized version of Marvel’s Avengers to take advantage of faster load times and higher frame rates resulting in a smoother gameplay experience. Marvel’s Avengers also supports Smart Delivery, giving you the best version of the game automatically delivered to your console, regardless of generation, with no extra steps required from you.
Our One-Year Anniversary Celebration for Marvel’s Avengers is winding down with a Quad XP event from September 30 to October 4. Playing missions during this time earns you quadruple experience, so you can level up your Heroes quickly! Our Hero Catalyst XP Boosters are additive to the 4x boost during this event.
Marvel’s Avengers comes to Xbox Game Pass members on September 30.