Marvel’s Avengers open beta goes live this weekend

Assemble would-be Avengers! Square Enix’s epic, upcoming Marvel’s Avengers adventure will be available, in open beta/demo form, for a limited time this weekend for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.
More specifically, the beta will be available from tomorrow, Friday August 21st through Sunday, August 23rd for anyone and everyone. The only requirement to play the demo will be registering for a Square Enix member account so not too much effort involved.
Check out the announcement below.
This weekend, SQUARE ENIX is giving players the chance to get a sneak peek of Marvel’s Avengers for free during the game’s Open Beta, providing budding Super Heroes with a comprehensive hands-on experience with the game ahead of its worldwide launch on September 4.
The Marvel’s Avengers Open Beta will be available from August 21 to 23 for all PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players.
The beta includes four of the game’s single-player campaign Hero Missions, three HARM Room challenges, four War Zones, and five Drop Zones. All of this content adds up to hours and hours of Super Hero action! War Zones and Drop Zones can be played solo with any of the heroes in a player’s roster as AI companions or cooperatively in groups of up to four players.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who link their Square Enix Members and Epic Games accounts then and complete the beta’s three HARM-room challenges will earn the Hulk Smashers Pickaxe with bonus Hulkbuster style in Epic Games’ free-to-play game, Fortnite*.
“Our previous beta weekends have already seen millions of gamers spend tens of millions of hours teaming up and smashing enemies as their favorite Super Heroes,” said Scot Amos, studio head at developer Crystal Dynamics. “We’re really looking forward to opening up the beta to anyone who wants to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC so they too can take the role of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”
A full infographic on Open Beta start times can be found here.
A Square Enix Members account will be required to play the beta. Players can sign up for the account for free at https://membership.square-
enix.com/register. Everyone who signs up for an account will receive a Thor in-game nameplate in the final game.