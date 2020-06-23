Square Enix confirms Marvel’s Avengers for PS5, Xbox Series X

In addition to confirming that Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles when they launch this holiday season, Square Enix also announced free next-gen version upgrades and “cross-gen” play for both platforms.
More specifically, regarding the PS5 version, they revealed selectable Enhanced Graphics and High Framerate mode options, super fast SSD load times, higher resolution assets and DualSense features. Additional Xbox Series X, Stadia and PC version details will be disclosed a bit later.
Take a look at the press release below, and stay tuned for more info direct from Square Enix tomorrow at the Marvel’s Avengers War Table digital stream on June 24 at 10:00am PDT/1:00am EDT.
SQUARE ENIX announced today that Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PlayStation 5 computer entertainment system and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in Holiday 2020. Players who own the current-gen version of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version at no additional cost, regardless if players are moving from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Those moving their saves to next-gen will transfer their player profiles and progression so they can pick up right where they left off. In addition, cross-gen play will be supported so PS5 players will be able to play with their friends on PS4 and Xbox Series X players will be connected with their friends on Xbox One.
Featuring extremely fast load times, boosted resolution and fidelity, improved texturing and armor destruction, ray tracing, and more – Marvel’s Avengers will look and play great on next-gen systems. The PlayStation 5 experience will be seamless and dynamic, fully utilizing the ultra-high speed SSD, the PS5 DualSense advanced haptics, and immersive spatial audio. To fully customize their visual experience, PS5 will also provide players with their choice of Enhanced Graphics Mode or High Framerate mode.
We’ll have more details to share on Xbox Series X, Stadia, and PC specific features at a later time.
Those looking to learn more about Marvel’s Avengers on the PS5 can visit the PlayStation Blog where Gary Snethen, Crystal Dynamics Chief Technology Officer, details what players can expect from Marvel’s Avengers.
For more information on the game, co-op, and brand new gameplay content, be sure to tune into the Marvel’s Avengers War Table digital stream on June 24 at 10:00am PDT. The stream can be viewed from the PlayAvengers.com channel.
Marvel’s Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation 4 system, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020. The game is currently rated RP, rating pending by the ESRB.