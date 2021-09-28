EA reveals Battlefield 2042 Open Beta details, dates and new trailer

The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta deployment is right around the corner, so make space on those SSD HDDs and prepare to download (or pre-load) what should hopefully be a good taste of the massive online experience. Long story short: pre-load on October 5th. Pre-orderers get access on October 6th, everyone else on October 8th.
EA and DICE revealed some details about the beta and cosmetics at the official blog, and you can check some of that info along with the open beta trailer below. Battlefield 2042 fully deploys on November 19th, 2021 for all platforms and PC.
Battlefield 2042 | Open Beta Trailer:
Electronic Arts and DICE today revealed that the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta* will be available on October 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. EA Play members and individuals who pre-order the game can gain access two days early on October 6. All players can preload starting on October 5th**
The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will feature the iconic Conquest experience on the Orbital map, previously showcased in the game’s reveal trailer. PC and next-gen console players will receive first-hand experience of playing the new, epic 128-player battles (64 players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) through Conquest’s large-scale game mode, and will fight for control of key objective points on the map.
During the Beta, participants will have a chance to jump into the franchise’s signature brand of All-Out Warfare as one of four unique Specialists each equipped with their own individual styles, specialties and traits. Players can step into the shoes of Boris, a Russian engineer who comes with a SG-36; Casper, a South African camouflage and long-ranged attacks expert; Falck, a skilled German medic who specializes in Support; and Mackay, a Canadian outdoorsman and nomad who is equipped with a Grapple Gun.
Set in Kourou, French Guiana, the Battlefield 2042 Orbital map lets players experience a race against time in hostile conditions as they battle around the site of an imminent rocket launch. Sectors found in this map include the Assembly Building, the Launch Platform and the Crawlerway connecting the two. During a Conquest match, players will experience Battlefield’s signature dynamic maps featuring an automated rocket launch sequence, zipline traversal between lightning towers, vehicular combat in adverse weather, including an unexpected tornado event altering the flow of battle, and much more.
Additionally, the series of Battlefield Briefing blogs continue leading up to the start of Open Beta, with a new Progression and Cosmetics developer blog now live on the game’s official website. This post dives into Battlefield 2042’s progression system, the return of Ribbons and other features like Mastery and the Player Card, cross progression and cosmetic options for Specialists. It also features developer comments with Level Designer Kalle Nystrom and Lead Level Designer Shashank Uchil.
Battlefield 2042 is available now for pre-order and is set to launch on retail and digital storefronts on November 19 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and $69.99 on Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5.
**Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Duration
- Duration: October 5-10, 2021
- Oct 5: Downloads enabled for all players
- Oct 6-9: Early Access window (triggers Oct 6 at 9am CEST)
- Oct 8-9: Open Availability (triggers Oct 8 at 9am CEST)
- Oct 10, 9am CEST: Sunset
This announcement/roadmap may change as we listen to community feedback and continue developing and evolving our Live Service & Content. We will always strive to keep our community as informed as possible.