Battlefield 2042 pushed back to November 19th, 2021

EA today announced that the next big game in the Battlefield series, Battlefield 2042, has officially been pushed back about a month to give the team at DICE more time to polish the title before deployment.
The new release date is November 19th, 2021 as seen in the note from the studio below. Battlefield 2042 was originally set for an October 22nd, 2021 release for consoles and the PC.
The open beta is still scheduled for later this month at this time.
