Get a look at Battlefield 2042 – Portal gameplay footage, screens

Battlefield 2042 is less than 2 weeks away from deploying across all platforms in all regions of the world, so EA and DICE have dropped off a fresh new video showing off some of the remixed, action-packed Battlefield 2042 – Portal gameplay.
Battlefield Portal gives players the ability to drop in on re-imagined multiplayer maps from previous Battlefield titles, except optionally with modern equipment and gear. It sounds a bit confusing, but thankfully the new trailer explains it best.
Check out the details and media below. Battlefield 2042 launches on November 12, 2021.
Battlefield 2042 Gameplay | New Look At Battlefield Portal:
Battlefield Portal screens:
Battlefield 2042 is available on November 19, 2021 with early access starting November 12, 2021.
The rules of war have changed.
Get ready to discover unexpected battles across the wide universe of Battlefield with Battlefield Portal. Check out all-new gameplay footage combining the best of classic and modern all-out war and some truly unbelievable only-in-Battlefield moments.
Battlefield Portal lets you replay the reimagined classics, Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 – or deploy on these timeless maps with the modern arsenal and content of Battlefield 2042.
Battlefield 2042 is made up of three distinct multiplayer experiences – All-Out Warfare features the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough; Battlefield Portal allows players to discover battles from the past, present and future as well as to creating and change the rules of war; while Battlefield Hazard Zone brings a tense, squad-focused survival experience. Adapt and overcome on dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal.