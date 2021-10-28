Get an in-depth look at a trio of Battlefield 2042 maps

With a little less than a month before the big deployment of Battlefield 2042, EA and DICE have dropped off a new gameplay trailer showing off quite a bit of a trio of maps due up at launch.
The massive new maps, known as Renewal, Breakaway and Discarded are definitely diverse — environmentally, and as we can see in the video, in terms of gameplay as well.
Check out the new footage below, and read on for a bit more details as well.
Battlefield 2042 Gameplay | First Look At Renewal, Breakaway and Discarded Maps:
Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on November 19th, 2021 for nearly all console and PC platforms.
Today, EA and DICE are detailing three of the maps that will be available in Battlefield 2042 on November 19. These new environments have been painstakingly crafted for players to serve out the hallmarks of Battlefield multiplayer like verticality, close quarters and long-range combat, vehicular assault and dynamic destruction across the All-Out Warfare, Battlefield Portal and Hazard Zone modes.
Get your first in-depth look at Renewal, Breakaway and Discarded here: https://youtu.be/dmgZLe4r9b0
More details on the three maps can be found below:
- Renewal is an eclectic landscape set in an Egyptian desert with a solar array Power Station on one side and a lush Research Facility on the other. It features a wall between both regions with various entry points, including a choke point through the often contested Entry Checkpoint in Conquest in the middle of the map. Players should also come prepared for close quarters battles in these areas as well as both of the buildings located within Renewal.
- Breakaway, set in Antarctica, includes an Offshore Platform off the Frozen Coast, as well as an Outlook Station perched high above the battlefield making it a focal point for air battles. In the fractured paths of the Glacier, players fight in and above the ice cliffs that are connected with zip lines and rope bridges, and where the quick use of a parachute could be the difference between life or death.
- Discarded features a flooded village along India’s west coast, disassembled hull and a Colossus Ship to explore. This map features lots of cover and close quarters combat; the Colossus Ship let’s players fight inside its craft while airships attack from above and tanks pummel its hull. With unpredictable weather, players will have to stay on their toes as the threat of a tornado could strike the map at any moment.