SEGA reveals Lost Judgment’s English voice cast

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have officially revealed the main cast of English voice actors who will be lending their voice talents to the upcoming release of Lost Judgment. As you can see below, many of the primary cast members have returned to reprise their roles, along with some new faces as well.
Check out the details and the new trailer below. Lost Judgment is set to launch on September 24th, 2021 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Those who pre-order the game will get access a few days earlier as well.
Lost Judgment | English Cast Reveal:
Takayuki Yagami
Voiced by: Greg Chun
Akihiro Ehara
Voiced by: Artt Butler
Masaharu Kaito
Voiced by: Crispin Freeman
Saori Shirosaki
Voiced by: Stephanie Sheh
Jin Kuwana
Voiced by:Todd Haberkorn
Kazuki Soma
Voiced by: Matt Y. King
Yoko Sawa
Voiced by: Erika Lindbeck
Toru Higashi
Voiced by: Steve Blum
Issei Hoshino
Voiced by: Joe Zieja