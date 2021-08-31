«

SEGA reveals Lost Judgment’s English voice cast

August 31st, 2021

by Paul Bryant


SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have officially revealed the main cast of English voice actors who will be lending their voice talents to the upcoming release of Lost Judgment. As you can see below, many of the primary cast members have returned to reprise their roles, along with some new faces as well.

Check out the details and the new trailer below. Lost Judgment is set to launch on September 24th, 2021 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Those who pre-order the game will get access a few days earlier as well.

Lost Judgment | English Cast Reveal:

Takayuki Yagami
Voiced by: Greg Chun

Akihiro Ehara
Voiced by: Artt Butler

Masaharu Kaito
Voiced by: Crispin Freeman

Saori Shirosaki
Voiced by: Stephanie Sheh

Jin Kuwana
Voiced by:Todd Haberkorn

Kazuki Soma
Voiced by: Matt Y. King

Yoko Sawa
Voiced by: Erika Lindbeck

Toru Higashi
Voiced by: Steve Blum

Issei Hoshino
Voiced by: Joe Zieja

