Persona 4 Revival has been announced and Director Kazuhisa Wada sent fans a message!

Given the financial and critical success of Persona 3 Reload, a remake of Persona 4 was inevitable. With statements from members of the original’s English cast confirming they have not been asked to reprise their roles in a remake that has yet to be announced, the question on many Persona fans’ minds was just “when?”

Well they didn’t have to wait too long as nested in the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase which aired yesterday, we saw a short clip of Inaba shown in seemingly more vibrant light and the protagonist running through its streets, Persona 4 Revival’s is real. While the trailer didn’t show much, we did see a message from P-Studio Director Kazuhisa Wada discussing the significance of Persona 4 to him and how he and the team will do their best to meet the expectations of fans around the world.

Since the title debuted on the Xbox Games Showcase, we know that it will be available on day one for members of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. We also know the game will be coming to PlayStation.

So since the original English cast isn’t coming back…will ATLUS follow fellow SEGA stablemate RGG Studio and hire streamers as voice actors? Will we live in a universe where Pokimane is the new voice of Chie Satonaka?!?! OK! OK! I’M SORRY FOR PUTTING THAT OUT IN THE WORLD…

Otherwise stay tuned to ATLUS’ various social media platforms for any updates for Persona 4 Revival (Or you can visit this site…I’m sure I’ll cover every bit of official news released about this game.).

Persona 4 Revival — Teaser Trailer



