Infinity Game Table review

With the success that Arcade1Up has found in delivering quality arcade experiences in the comfort of your own home, it really comes as no surprise that they are moving in on the board game market as well. With the Infinity Game Table, Arcade1Up is poised to become pioneers yet again, into the world of digital board games.
The Infinity Game Table is essentially a coffee table with a tablet built into the surface. It will be available in both a 24-inch and 32-inch model and has 32 games ready to download out of the box, all for free. Arcade1Up has already begun advertising future titles, some of which will also be free, and some that you will have to pay for to buy. Right away though, you will have access to games like:
- Yahtzee
- Monopoly
- Chess
- Checkers
- Sorry
- Chutes and Ladders
- Operation
- Trivial Pursuit
- Connect 4
- Backgammon
- Scrabble
- Battleship
- and several more.
In addition to the library of games available, there are also apps for puzzles and coloring books, further heightening the appeal of this table. There is even a “tablecloth” app, which acts as a sort of screensaver and solidifies the idea that this really can be used as a “table” table. It says that it’s spill-proof and water-resistant, although I have no intention of purposefully testing that claim. Everything that actually runs the table is housed underneath the screen, which serves both the form and function of the device.
I was able to go hands-on with the 24-inch version of the Infinity Game Table, which will retail for $649.99 when it launches on August 15th, 2021. It is available for pre-order exclusively through Best Buy, unless you were one of the original backers on Kickstarter. The table itself is incredibly well designed and sturdy. It has detachable legs, which allows it to be played either as a table itself or flat on top of another table (which is my primary mode of play). It has haptic feedback built-in, and it works flawlessly with the majority of the games that I tried out.
The games that are included with the Infinity Game Table are not simply copies of the various board games that are able to be played on a touch screen, they have all been adapted specifically for this table, with unique animations, controls, and haptic feedback added into the table. There are also house rules for different games, some of which make things more difficult and interesting, some of which make things easier and more kid-friendly. For example, in Candy Land, you can turn on a house rule that prevents you from being forced to go back if you spin a candy that you have already passed. This helps temper not only the disappointment that young children have at being kicked back, but also the length of time it takes to finish a game.
On the subject of kids, mine have absolutely fallen in love with this table. I have a 6-year-old daughter, as well as two sons, ages 4 and 2. My 6-year-old and 4-year-old will sit and play for hours on the Infinity Game Table, mostly because of how simple it is to play. They are able to play the same board games they like playing at home, but without the frustration of trying to set it up, keep track of pieces and cards, and trying to keep the 2-year-old from destroying everything. They will jump from Battleship to Sorry, to Chutes and Ladders, to CandyLand, and back, all without ever having to do more than push the home button. It is incredibly easy to use, and very intuitive. If you have ever operated a smartphone, you can use the Infinity Game Table.
My kids are not the only ones infatuated with the table. My wife and I love being able to play games without any hassle, and game night with friends has been revolutionized. The Infinity Game Table is the best way to experience board games with friends and family, and even by yourself. The built-in computer that you can play against in most games is smart enough to be a challenge, but not programmed to wipe the floor with you at every opportunity.
The Infinity Game Table also allows for online multiplayer against other players who have a table as well. I have not yet been able to test this function out, as it has not yet been fully released to the public, but I have several friends who have placed pre-orders and will be receiving units once they launch next month. Being able to run games like Battleship and Monopoly remotely with friends will be great, and I am interested to see how it functions once I am able to check it out.
Everything about the table is designed to be user-friendly, and that includes the settings. Everything is clearly labeled and easy to access, with no confusion as to what each setting does. The touch screen is as accurate as any high-end device I have ever used, and the speakers truly speak for themselves. Everything feels solid and well designed, and I never felt like something was delicate or brittle. As I said before, this can honestly be used as a true coffee table, Arcade1Up even included coasters that seem to beg you to do just that. It is sturdy and easy to clean, with the surface of the table wiping totally clean with a screen cleaner and micro-fiber cloth.
I would not be exaggerating to say that my family has probably spent 100 hours playing games on the Infinity Game Table since we got it, and that speaks to the quality of both the device and the apps that it has. These truly are some of the best iterations of these classic games, and the ease with which they can be played is a marvel. I went online and purchased a 10 pack of assorted tablet styluses for folks to use when we play, which has worked out great and helps keep the table free from fingerprints and oily smudges.
With the amazing line-up of games and apps available at launch and the promise of even more great things to come, the Infinity Game Table from Arcade1Up is a fantastic piece of hardware. The $650 price tag is steep, but I believe the product more than justifies the asking price. The price for all of these board games alone is several hundred dollars, and the ease and convenience with which you can play them through the Infinity Game Table really hammers the value home. If you spend a good bit of time and money on board games and have people around you that will get regular use out of a machine like this, it is a fantastic purchase.
Note: Arcade1Up provided us with an Infinity Game Table for review purposes and is available for pre-order exclusively through Best Buy.