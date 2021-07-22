EA unveils Battlefield Portal for Battlefield 2042

During EA Play Live 2021 earlier today, EA and DICE showed off quite a bit more about the explosive and exciting looking Battlefield 2042.
The focus during the extended reveal was on the brand new community-driven platform known as Battlefield Portal which will be built into the game and is being developed by Ripple Effect Studios. Battlefield Portal will give players the tools to create and share their own Battlefield experiences, from a mode creator to a logic editor and will include tons of assets to utilize.
See some screens of Battlefield Portal and an official trailer below, along with more info. Battlefield 2042 with Battlefield Portal will launch on October 15th, 2021 for consoles and the PC.
Battlefield 2042 | Battlefield Portal Official Trailer:
Battlefield Portal screens:
Today at EA PLAY Live, Electronic Arts and Ripple Effect Studios, the Los Angeles-based studio led by Christian Grass, revealed Battlefield Portal, the next exciting experience coming to Battlefield 2042. A first for the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform designed to offer a huge variety of imaginative experiences by giving players the tools to set their own rules and build their own definitive Battlefield experience – and share them with other people. Battlefield Portal will be available at launch as one of three core Battlefield 2042 experiences. In addition to Portal, players will also have access to All-Out Warfare, which includes the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and Battlefield Hazard Zone, the all-new, high-stakes squad-based experience set to be revealed closer to launch.
In Battlefield Portal, players will be able to use a powerful creation suite that includes Settings, custom modes and a Logic Editor. This will allow the players to not only create, but share and discover unexpected battles filled with the weapons, vehicles, equipment, and more, set in the locations from Battlefield 2042, and iconic, fan-favorite maps from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3.
These creative tools give players the chance to go beyond what they’ve experienced in any Battlefield game previously and create unique modes, such as 1942 versus 2042 matches, knives versus defibrillators battles or even a hardcore team deathmatch showdown. The customization options available in Battlefield Portal allows players to let their imaginations run wild and put the rules of war in their hands.
“Battlefield Portal is truly a love letter to our passionate and long-time fans,” says Justin Wiebe, senior design director at Ripple Effect Studios. “We’ve created a set of tools that really gives the community the chance to create their own signature Battlefield experiences, while also bringing back these iconic Battlefield classics for our veteran players to revel in and our new players to experience for the first time.”
Battlefield Portal will include all content from the world of 2042, along with six additional maps from three of the franchise’s most popular titles, along with additional vehicles, weapons, gadgets, factions and classes from each respective game. This content includes:
Classic Maps:
- Battle Of The Bulge (Battlefield 1942)
- El Alamein (Battlefield 1942)
- Arica Harbor (Battlefield: Bad Company 2)
- Valparaiso (Battlefield: Bad Company 2)
- Caspian Border (Battlefield 3)
- Noshahr Canals (Battlefield 3)
Weapons:
- 40+ Weapons from 3 Theaters of War
- M1 Garand, Panzerschreck, G3, M416 and more
- Plus the inclusion of Battlefield 2042’s All-Out Warfare Arsenal
Vehicles:
- 40+ Vehicles from 3 Theaters of War
- The Spitfire and B17 Bomber make their return alongside modern hardware such as the Quad Bike and Little Bird
- Plus the inclusion of Battlefield 2042’s All-Out Warfare array of vehicles
Gadgets:
- 30+ Gadgets from 3 Theaters of War
- Reconnaissance items such as the MAV and Radio Beacon will be available as gadget selections alongside the Defibrillator and EOD Bot
- Plus the inclusion of Battlefield 2042’s Gadgets
Armies:
- Classic Factions will be making their return in Battlefield Portal as you remember them, allowing you the ability to mix and match between 7 different armies from the Classic titles as well as Battlefield 2042’s Specialists
- Armies such as 1942’s UK, US, and Germany as well as Bad Company 2’s US and Russia will feature exclusively in Battlefield Portal
Soldiers
- The return of Factions to Battlefield Portal, we will also mean that we are bringing back soldier archetypes as you know them to be within their relevant titles. As an example, Battlefield 3’s Assault, Engineer, Support and Recon roles make their return in Battlefield Portal
Along with the content available at launch, Battlefield Portal will add all of the new content introduced to the game through Battlefield 2042 live service. Battlefield 2042 intends to launch four Seasons in the game’s first year of live service, including four battle passes, four new Specialists, new locations, vehicles, weapons and more fresh content.
For more details on Battlefield Portal, you can view the new Blog post here.
Battlefield 2042 is available now for pre-order and is set to launch on retail and digital storefronts on October 22 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and $69.99 on Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5. EA Play members get a 10-hour trial starting Oct 15, 2021.