Arcade1UP announces Marvel vs Capcom 2 cabinet, pre-order date

Arcade1UP has announced this weekend that they are bringing you, yet another beloved arcade fighter. Fan favorite Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age Of Heroes is getting a new release in the 1UP signature arcade cabinet form. The cabinet will also include the following Marvel Capcom fighters: Marvel Super Heroes Vs Street Fighter,. X-Men Vs Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children Of The Atom, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War Of the Gems.
Pre-Orders begin for MVC2 on 9/8 and no price point has been announced, but you can expect it to fall in line with the rest of Arcade1UP’s lineup ($799 USD). It is set to ship with online play that will require no additional membership. The cabinet in itself is small and compact at 20.50″ D x 19.75″ W x 60.70″ H, it features a light-up marquee, exclusive side panel art of the game and custom risers. The cabinet is packaged with the other 8 Capcom Marvel fighters.
Arcade1UP – Marvel vs Capcom 2:
Marvel Vs Capcom 2 was released in arcades and released to homes on the Dreamcast in 2000. It was later ported to the Xbox (2003) and PlayStation 2 (2002) and later released on 7th generation of consoles with online play in 2009. Many have been asking both a re-issuing of Capcom vs Marvel 2 (petitioning using the hashtag #FreeMvC2) as well as a new entry in the series, but this cabinet may have to hold some over in the meantime.
That 1Up show episode 1- Marvel Vs Capcom 2 World premiere:
NEW SERIES ALERT — introducing That 1UP Show premiering this Friday, August 5th! Come hang with Justin Wong, the A1Up team & other special guests Friday at 9am PT/12pm ET. Spoiler alert: BIG NEWS COMING.