Arcade1Up announces The Simpsons at-home arcade machine

Arcade1Up is really on a roll recently, and today revealed that they are working on releasing an at-home arcade machine based on the classic Konami “The Simpsons” multiplayer beat-em-up to celebrate its 30th anniversary(!). The Simpsons will feature 4 player controls, just like the original, as well as a trackball, a second bonus game (to be announced), authentic cabinet artwork, an optional matching stool and more. Pre-orders start on August 16th, 2021 so make sure to reserve yours ASAP if interested.
Take a look at the official product shots for now, check out the official site, and stay tuned for more.
The Simpsons Arcade1Up product shots:
Tastemakers LLC’s Arcade1Up, the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, begins preorders for one of their most anticipated arcade machines yet: The Simpsons at-home arcade machine, releasing on the 30th anniversary of the game’s first entry into the market. Arcade1Up’s latest at-home arcade machine transports fans back to the early ‘90s, where players can play as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, to take on swarms of their favorite televised characters.
“Arcade1Up is excited to expand its family home game room offering with a modern lens on retro gaming and classic pop-culture game collection editions like The Simpsons” said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Tastemakers, LLC and Arcade1Up. “With over 2 million home arcade and pinball machines sold by Arcade1Up, fans of The Simpsons will enjoy bringing home the authentic arcade experience with endless gameplay.”
Exciting features consumers can bring home with The Simpsons home arcade machine include:
- 2 Games in 1: The home arcade machine comes with The Simpsons Arcade Game and a bonus game slated to be announced during pre-orders this summer.
- Expansive Player Access: Up to four simultaneous players can experience endless animation inspired fun and remote play with the Live feature.
- Retro Authentic Artwork: True to the original arcade machine, this custom shaped machine and matching riser design with lit marquee is the perfect conversation piece for any room in the home and even offices with its stunningly vibrant graphics.
- Easy Assembly: Once the arcade machine is plugged in at home, players can follow the in-game setting menu and on-screen game selections. No coins required!
Starting Monday, August 16th, 2021, consumers can pre-order The Simpsons home arcade machine on www.arcade1up.com. For more information on Arcade1Up, visit www.arcade1up.com and follow Arcade1Up on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).