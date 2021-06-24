Ubisoft releases tech showcase trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Protocol review for Xbox One, PS4, PC Protocol is nowhere near as clever, funny, or enjoyable as it seems to think it is...

Fly Together! review for Nintendo Switch A multiplayer game that doesn’t inherently require multiple players...

Legend of Mana review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC Legend of Mana might not be the best game in the Mana series, but this is an excellent remaster of a 20+ year old game. ..