Ubisoft releases tech showcase trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Following up on the big reveal for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora during the Ubisoft Forward digital event a couple of weeks ago, the company today has released an impressive new Snowdrop Tech Showcase trailer showing off some sights and sounds of the game engine.
The first person open-world experience, which is set for a 2022 release on next-gen consoles, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and PC at this point, is definitely looking quite great and visually just about as close to the movie as we have seen thus far.
Check out the Snowdrop Tech Showcase below and stay tuned for more.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Snowdrop Tech Showcase | Ubisoft [NA]:
Get a look at the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine and how it leverages the new generation of hardware to bring the alluring world of Pandora to life in an immersive, open world experience. Check out the new Snowdrop Tech Showcase video and see how we’re bringing the alluring world of Pandora to life on the new generation of hardware.
