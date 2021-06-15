Ubisoft and Disney team up for first person Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora adventure

Probably one of the more surprising reveals during the Ubisoft Forward gaming event was Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a first person open world adventure game in development by their Massive Entertainment studio (who most recently worked on The Division series).
Needless to say, from the early footage and media, the experience looks gorgeous and the concept sounds interesting.
Take a look below.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora screens:
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – First Look Trailer:
Coming only to new generation consoles and PC and running on the Snowdrop engine, the game is being produced in conjunction with both Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.
Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience.
In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.