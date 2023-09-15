Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora soars to new heights in the official story trailer

It feels like it’s been a little while since we got an updated look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft’s open world adventure title based on the James Cameron and Disney IP, Avatar (not to be confused with the airbender Avatar of course).

So if you missed yesterday’s State of Play event, there was a lush new story trailer for the game which also definitely features some Far Cry-esque gameplay footage in there along with some smooth banshee flying segments.

Check it out below, and stay tuned for more updates and info as we approach the December 7th, 2023 release for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

[ESRB] Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Official Story Trailer:



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora screens:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 7. A new trailer for the game reveals further story details about the hero’s journey and the clans they will meet as they explore the Western Frontier of Pandora to reconnect with their lost heritage.

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you will play as a Na’vi who was abducted as an infant by the RDA and trained in The Ambassador Program (TAP) to serve human interests on Pandora. When the RDA evacuated Pandora during the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains (as seen in the first Avatar movie), you were put into emergency cryosleep. You wake up 15 years later, finally free from the RDA, but lost and unfamiliar with your home world.

You set out on a journey to discover the world that was kept from you, meeting other Na’vi clans and learning about Na’vi culture. You discover that you are a member of the respected Sarentu clan, believed to have disappeared years before. As you journey across the Western Frontier, you will meet the Aranahe, a clan of artisans known for their weaving skills; the Zeswa, a proud nomadic clan that lives in symbiosis with gigantic beasts called Zakru; and the Kame’tire, a reclusive, enigmatic clan skilled in healing and potion-making.

As a rite of passage, you will bond with your own banshee, or ikran (as the Na’vi say). Together, you will be able to explore Pandora from a new perspective: that of the skies. You can also fish with them, perform acrobatics above the clouds, and fight against the RDA together. You can also expand your exploration possibilities on the ground by learning to ride a direhorse.

Once again, the RDA poses a threat to Pandora’s flourishing ecosystems. With your knowledge of human technology and weapons as well as your Na’vi background and skills, you are uniquely equipped to push back against the RDA. It is up to you to gain the trust of other Na’vi clans to rally them to protect Pandora because working together, the Na’vi are stronger.

Visit the Ubisoft Store to pre-order Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is available in multiple editions: The Gold Edition includes the game and Season Pass (including two DLCs, an extra quest, a unique banshee, and more); the Ultimate Edition includes the game, Season Pass, Ultimate Pack, and digital art book. The Collector’s Edition is also available exclusively at select retailers and includes the Ultimate Edition of the game and physical items including a 35cm-tall statue, an artbook, a premium SteelBook, a field notebook, a set of three lithographs, and an AMP suit blueprint. Upon pre-ordering, you will receive a “Child of Two Worlds” pre-order bonus with a character cosmetic set and a weapon skin. Players can also play the Ultimate Edition of the game on day 1 when they subscribe to Ubisoft+ on PC and Xbox via Ubisoft Connect. For more on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, read about AMD’s PC features, visit avatarfrontiersofpandora.com, and follow the official social accounts on Instagram, X (Formerly Twitter), Facebook and Discord.