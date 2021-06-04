No More Heroes 1 and 2 switches platforms to make PC debut!

PC players who got their first taste of Travis Touchdown via spin off title Travis Strikes Again can finally enjoy his main series games as they will be arriving to the platform on June 9th 2022.
Originally released on the Nintendo Wii and ported to the Nintendo Switch, this duology of titles follows the titular character’s climb up the United Assassin Association’s rankings after buying a beam katana on the internet. The PC port will support higher resolutions, 60fps and cloud saves.
Given there are no other enhancements each title is priced at $20 “budget” range. The original titles also incorporated motion controls which I assume in these pc ports will be mapped to dual analogs (I also assume mouse and keyboard controls will not be supported.). Still, this is a good move to drum up interest in the franchise as it’s 3rd installment will be landing on the Nintendo Switch on August 27th 2021, however the sudden release of the 2 original titles on PC might signal that the 3rd entry will not exclusively live on the Nintendo platform.