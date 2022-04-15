No More Heroes 3 heading to many more platforms for Fall 2022

XSEED Games and Marvelous USA today confirmed that Travis Touchdown is finally making his way to an assortment of new platforms this Fall.
In development for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC, the enhanced version of the Nintendo Switch release (our review here) will arrive in a number of editions, including a physical Day 1 Edition with bonus goodies as seen below.
No More Heroes 3 is set for a “Fall 2022” release for now, but we’ll be sure to provide an update when a date is confirmed.
Check out the product shots and details below.
XSEED Games, the independent-minded publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today announced they will publish No More Heroes 3 in North America for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Microsoft Windows Store in Fall 2022. No More Heroes 3 will arrive on new platforms with improved HD visuals, framerates, and faster loading times to keep players dishing out eye-popping ultraviolence.
Being the “number-one assassin in the world” isn’t what it used to be. Otaku hero Travis Touchdown is back once more, forced out of retirement to defend Santa Destroy, and Earth, in an intergalactic test of might while proving he’s more than just a washed up has-been who talks to his cat. Warm up those beam katanas, tighten the all-new Death Glove, and get ready to partake in outrageous boss battles against the evil Prince FU and his nine alien henchmen as Travis fights his way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings!
XSEED Games will soon begin taking pre-orders for the physical No More Heroes 3 Day 1 Edition for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PS4 system for a MSRP of $59.99. The Day 1 Edition will include a copy of No More Heroes 3, a 5.3”x7.3” softcover art book with more than 70 pages of gorgeous artwork, a CD featuring select songs from the soundtrack, and a 7”x4” Santa Destroy commemorative biker license plate, all housed within a custom box featuring a new original illustration by series artist Yusuke Kozaki. More information about digital availability for the title will be announced later.
Developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and published in North America by XSEED Games, No More Heroes 3 will release in Fall 2022 for the PS4 system, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Microsoft Windows Store. The title has been rated “M for Mature” by the ESRB.