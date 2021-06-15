New trailer, screens for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Nintendo didn’t have too much to say about the untitled sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild quite yet, but they at least had something to show at the tail end of their Nintendo Direct E3 2021 event.
Needless to say the game look quote gorgeous, almost too gorgeous, like maybe it was running on some slightly more powerful Switch hardware or something. Nintendo claims they are aiming for a 2022 release, but who knows, maybe we’ll get more info soon as well.
Either way enjoy some screens and the trailer below.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel screens:
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild:
