WarioWare: Get It Together! for the Switch keeps it weird and wacky

The always weird and wacky WarioWare is finally headed to the Nintendo Switch in what we think is the weirdest and wackiest microgame collection yet: WarioWare: Get It Together! (Based on the trailer and screens and info released thus far at least)
New to the series is the introduction of playable friend characters with distinct abilities along with support for a second player
— on the same screen or another Switch with a second copy of the game.
WarioWare: Get It Together! is scheduled to be released on September 10th, 2021. Have a look at a healthy batch of screens, trailer and game info below.
WarioWare: Get It Together! – Announcement Trailer:
WarioWare: Get It Together! screens:
Wario is back! But this time, his friends are also playable! In WarioWare: Get It Together!, play through a vast array of quick microgames as Wario or his friends. Each character has a distinct ability, changing the way you tackle each microgame. For the first time in the series, two players can also play microgames together on the same screen by sharing two Joy-Con controllers, or using wireless play with an additional system and game. The weird, wild and wacky WarioWare: Get It Together! game launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 10. Pre-orders start today in Nintendo eShop!