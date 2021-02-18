Nintendo reveals The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

With The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 seemingly not expected to launch anytime soon, it looks like Nintendo is digging into their back catalog and enhancing and re-releasing one of their classic Zelda titles.
Originally released on the Nintendo Wii a decade ago in 2011, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is getting the HD treatment complete with 60fps framerate, higher quality assets and new and improved motion and button-only controls.
Have a look at a whole lot of screens, the announcement trailer and some game details from Nintendo as well.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch:
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD screens:
Originally released in 2011 for the Wii system, and depicting the earliest story in the series’ timeline – as well as the creation of the Master Sword itself – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game now arrives on Nintendo Switch with smoother and more intuitive controls, in addition to improved framerate and graphics. In this enhanced version of the game, running at a smooth 60 frames per second, you can choose to play using motion control with the two Joy-Con controllers in a similar way to the original, or use newly added button-only controls to play the game with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, in handheld mode or using a Nintendo Switch Lite system. A set of themed Joy-Con controllers will also be released alongside the game: the right Joy-Con controller is themed after the Master Sword, while the left features the Hylian Shield motif. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and the themed Joy-Con, launch separately for Nintendo Switch on July 16.