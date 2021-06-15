Metroid Dread set to hit the Switch on October 8th, 2021

It’s apparently been almost 20 years since the last release of a new 2D-style Metroid title, so we’ll say it’s definitely about time. Metroid Dread, a brand new Nintendo Switch entry in the long-running series and a follow-up to Metroid Fusion, is looking quite good and already officially locked-and-loaded for an October 2nd, 2021 release.
While it’s not Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo went all-in during the presentation including showing off Metroid Dread gameplay footage, announcing amiibo figures of Samus and the new E.M.M.I. enemy, revealing a Special Edition steelbook release and more.
Check out some screens, art and product shots along with a pair of trailers and game info below.
Metroid Dread – Announcement Trailer:
Metroid Dread – Development History:
The first 2D Metroid game with a new story in 19 years is coming this year to Nintendo Switch. Metroid Dread is a direct sequel to 2002’s Metroid Fusion game and concludes the five-part saga focusing on the strange, interconnected fates of bounty hunter Samus and the Metroids, which kicked off with the original Metroid game for NES. In this game, Samus heads alone to a mysterious remote planet and is hunted by a dangerous new mechanical threat, the E.M.M.I. robots. By gaining abilities, you can return to areas you’ve already visited to find new places and hidden upgrades in classic Metroid gameplay. Explore the sprawling map, evade the E.M.M.I. robots and overcome the dread plaguing the planet when Metroid Dread launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8. Pre-orders for the game start today! The Metroid Dread: Special Edition will also be available at launch, which includes the game, a steelbook, a 190-page 2D Metroid franchise artbook and five cards that feature box art from all the games in the five-part saga. Finally, a new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure will be available in a two-pack set at launch.