Metroid Dread overview trailer is live

Metroid Dread is only about a month away, so to help kick up the hype Nintendo dropped off a fresh new overview trailer showcasing the game.
The nearly 5 minute long video gives some background about the series and also delves into some new specifics from the new Nintendo Switch title too, from locations to gameplay and more.
Check out Metroid Dread on October 8th, 2021. Have a look at the new trailer and details from Nintendo below.
Metroid Dread – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch:
Hello, bounty-hunter-in-training.
A new trailer for the Metroid Dread game just launched, and we wanted to send it to you faster than Samus using her Speed Booster ability!
In this new trailer, you’ll get an exciting glimpse at the new game, which launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Oct. 8. You can view the trailer by clicking here.
For people that have never played a Metroid game before, this trailer provides a nice overview of the game – and the series in general – while also offering some exhilarating footage of the game in action.
Deep in the belly of the beastly planet ZDR, which serves as the location centerpiece of Metroid Dread, Samus will explore massive labyrinths in distinct areas, from caves to magma chambers, ancient forests and underwater depths.
At Samus’ disposal is her powerful Arm Cannon, Missiles, her jumping prowess, a new slide move and a brutal Melee Counter, which deflects enemy attacks. Like most games in the Metroid series, as Samus explores she will gain additional abilities.
Some of those abilities include the Spider Magnet, which lets Samus cling to certain walls and ceilings; the Morph Ball, a staple of the Metroid series, allowing Samus to morph into a ball and enter narrow passages; Flash Shift, a brand-new ability that instantly moves Samus forward and backward a short distance; and Storm Missile, a new weapon that locks onto multiple targets.
With each ability that Samus uncovers, her exploratory options expand. Eventually, the whole planet ZDR will open up and be hers to explore at will.
But the game is called Metroid Dread for a reason, and one of the “dread” that will track down and attempt to capture Samus throughout the game are dangerous robots called E.M.M.I. These research robots have bodies covered with tough armor that regular attacks cannot penetrate. This is when those abilities and upgrades that Samus obtains throughout the game will come in handy.
What secret truths hide within planet ZDR? Beyond the mission, beyond the dread, what true terror lies in wait?
Find out when Metroid Dread launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8.
To learn more about the game, visit the official website at https://metroid.nintendo.com/.