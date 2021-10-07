Nintendo eShop Update – Metroid Dread, Gang Beasts, Tetris Effect: Connected

Once again there’s a whole heck of a lot of new Nintendo Switch content hitting the Nintendo eShop soon.
There’s definitely some big releases such as… Metroid Dread, Gang Beasts, Tetris Effect: Connected, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut and Darksiders III, alongside quite a few other titles including Business Tour Deluxe, Immortus Temporus, PandaBall, The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat and many more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Metroid Dread – Suit up as intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran and battle your way out from the depths of a mysterious alien world plagued by a mechanical menace. While you investigate a mysterious transmission that shows the lethal X Parasite, you’ll need to avoid the nightmarish E.M.M.I. – Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifiers. These agile robots won’t hesitate to destroy you … and they’re just one of the many dangers you’ll face. Hunt or be hunted as you make your way to the surface through a labyrinth of enemies in Samus’ most intense side-scrolling adventure yet. The Metroid Dread game will be available on Oct. 8.
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Become a hero or an absolute disaster. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is the definitive edition of the groundbreaking role-playing game. You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders or take bribes. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut will be available on Oct. 12.
- Tetris Effect: Connected – Tetris Effect: Connected is Tetris like you’ve never seen it, heard it or felt it before – an incredibly playable, unique and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time, from the people who brought you the award-winning Rez Infinite and legendary puzzle game Lumines. Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects – everything, down to the Tetris pieces themselves, pulses, dances, shimmers and explodes in perfect sync with how you’re playing, making any of the game’s 30+ stages and 10+ modes something you’ll want to experience over and over again. Tetris Effect: Connected will be available on Oct. 8.
- Gang Beasts – Gang Beasts is a silly multiplayer party game with surly gelatinous characters, brutal slapstick fight sequences and absurd hazardous environments, set in the mean streets of Beef City. Customize your character and fight local and online enemies in the melee game mode, or fight with friends against the gangs of Beef City in the gang game mode.
Activities:
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- AAA Clock – Available on Oct. 8
- Arcade Archives TYPHOON GAL
- Balloon Pop – Learning Letters, Numbers, Colors, Game for Kids
- Bouncy Bullets 2 – Available on Oct. 8
- Business Tour Deluxe
- Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide – Available on Oct. 13
- Creepy Tale 2
- Critadel – Available on Oct. 13
- Darksiders III
- Drum Box
- DUSK ’82
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of the Karkhala – Available on Oct. 8
- Immortus Temporus – Available on Oct. 13
- InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game
- Jack Axe
- Lord of the Click II – Available on Oct. 8
- Lotus Bloom
- Lumione – Available on Oct. 13
- Medieval Tower Defense – Available on Oct. 9
- Miners Races
- MMC KENKEN – The World’s Most Exciting Math and Logic Puzzle –
- Monster Crown – Available on Oct. 12
- No Longer Home
- PandaBall
- Panmorphia
- Prehistoric Life Puzzles
- Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
- RiMS Racing
- Simple Dominoes
- Sophia’s World
- Starlight Alliance – Available on Oct. 13
- Stickman: Far East Battle
- Supersonic Tank Cats
- Teacup
- The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat – Available on Oct. 9
- The Lightbringer
- The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria
- Toroom – Available on Oct. 9
- Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R-
- TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to
- Underland
- What The Zombies?!
