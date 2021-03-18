Square Enix unveils Life is Strange: True Colors

During their big Square Enix Presents digital event today, Square Enix announced the next anticipated game in the Life is Strange series titled Life is Strange: True Colors.
In development by Deck Nine Games with an assist by Square Enix External Studios, the latest story-driven supernatural-themed young adult drama features an all new cast, a new setting, and what seems to be a heck of a mystery to solve. It was also revealed that the episodic chapters that the original games were known for will be replaced with a more traditional single release.
It sounds like there will be plenty of interesting story beats and real beats thanks to an exclusive soundtrack with new tracks by mxmtoon and Novo Amor, along with licensed songs by Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Gabrielle Aplin and others.
Life is Strange: True Colors is headed to nearly all platforms (minus the Switch at this time) on September 10th, 2021.
Lastly it was also revealed that the original Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm will be getting an enhanced re-release as the Life is Strange Remastered Collection which will be bundled with the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors as well as standalone.
For the first time in the franchise, there will be no more waiting for the next episode – players will be able to experience Life is Strange: True Colors in one single release.
Brought to life through full performance capture tech by rising talent Erika Mori, players will navigate Haven Springs as Alex Chen who has long suppressed her ‘curse’: the psychic power of Empathy, a supernatural ability which allows her to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others – which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must at last embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town. Alex Chen’s journey and power is yours to control, and her future is in your hands.
Players’ time exploring Haven Springs will be underpinned by the exclusive soundtrack, with new tracks by mxmtoon and Novo Amor, and licensed songs including Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Gabrielle Aplin, and much more.
Jeff Litchford, Vice President at Deck Nine Games stated, “It has been such an honor to return to the vibrant, emotive, and impactful world of Life is Strange. We are delighted to share this new story with you: a story of empathy, human connection, and the struggle to find a place to call home. All of the advancements in storytelling, development technology, and premium voice acting that we have made since Life is Strange: Before the Storm will allow players to be more immersed in the compelling world of Life is Strange: True Colors than ever before.”
Also announced during the show, the Life is Strange Remastered Collection. This collection will contain remastered editions of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, featuring improved visuals and animations. The collection will be available as part of the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors and as a stand-alone edition later this year.
Life is Strange: True Colors will be available physically and digitally in three editions; the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition and the Ultimate Edition. Full details on each Edition can be found at lifeisstrange.com. Customers who pre-order Life is Strange: True Colors now will receive 4 additional in-game outfits for Alex.
Life is Strange: True Colors is slated for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC Steam, Windows Store, and Google Stadia on September 10, 2021.
