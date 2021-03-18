Square Enix’s PS5 “PROJECT ATHIA” becomes Forspoken

One of more interesting looking next-generation projects Square Enix had to show off over the past year was the mysterious “PROJECT ATHIA” — which has been in development at their new Luminous Productions studio. Today, during their Square Enix Presents digital event they slapped an official title on the game, released some new info and dropped off a trailer too.
In case it wasn’t obvious, Forspoken is now the official title and it was also announced that actress Ella Balinska will be lending her talents to Frey Holland, the protagonist of the magical looking adventure.
Forspoken is still deep in development and is slated to be released in 2022 for the PS5 and PC.
Take a look at the screens and announcement trailer.
Forspoken screens:
Forspoken – Official Title Announcement trailer:
During the SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS digital-showcase event, SQUARE ENIX announced Forspoken, the debut title from its newly established studio, Luminous Productions. Originally revealed as PROJECT ATHIA last year, Forspoken puts players in the shoes of Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in a fantastical and dangerous land called Athia.
As a part of today’s show, the team announced that the game’s protagonist, Frey, will be performed by Ella Balinska, best known for her starring role in the 2019 film, Charlie’s Angels.
“As the first video game I’ve worked on, and growing up a huge fan of video games myself, it’s remarkable to see the incredible world and story of Forspoken come together, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy,” said Balinska. “Frey as a character is real, she’s raw, she’s a girl who lost her way—both figuratively and literally—and is a character I immediately connected with, as I feel many people around the world will too when they set off on this adventure.”
Frey takes center stage in Forspoken, exploring an unknown world and facing treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind Athia. SQUARE ENIX also teased new Forspoken gameplay to give players a glimpse at the magical and perilous journey ahead.
Designed for the PlayStation 5 console (PS5), Forspoken will harness the full power of the console and demonstrate Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with creativity. The game is being developed simultaneously for the PS5 and PC and is set for release in 2022. This title is not yet rated by the ESRB.
To learn more about Forspoken, visit: www.forspoken.com.