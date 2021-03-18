«

»

Sony giving away 10 more PS4 titles beginning next week

Categories:

News

March 18th, 2021

by Paul Bryant


Starting March 25th, 2021, Sony and their indie publishing partners are offering up 10 PS4 and PlayStation VR-compatible releases as part of their generous Play at Home event… totally for free. No, you don’t need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus, all you need is a PlayStation account and a PS4 or PS5 and you can redeem several new titles and keep them forever, with no strings attached (as they did with Ratchet & Clank recently).

Have a look at the full list below, and make sure to head on over to the PS Blog for the announcement,

PS4 titles (compatible with PS5):

  • Abzû
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Rez Infinite
  • Subnautica
  • The Witness
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (available April 19th, 2021)

PlayStation VR titles:

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission for PS VR
  • Moss
  • Thumper
  • Paper Beast

They are also offering an extended trial subscription for Funimation / Wakanim, so anime fans can consume plenty of content.

Make sure to do some spring cleaning on your HDD before then.

PlayStation 5 Console (Video Game)
See larger image

PlayStation 5 Console (Video Game)

Manufacturer:  Sony
ESRB Rating: 
Platform: 
Genre: 

New From: $1,019.00 In Stock
buy now

Tags: , , , , ,