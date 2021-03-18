Sony giving away 10 more PS4 titles beginning next week

Starting March 25th, 2021, Sony and their indie publishing partners are offering up 10 PS4 and PlayStation VR-compatible releases as part of their generous Play at Home event… totally for free. No, you don’t need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus, all you need is a PlayStation account and a PS4 or PS5 and you can redeem several new titles and keep them forever, with no strings attached (as they did with Ratchet & Clank recently).
Have a look at the full list below, and make sure to head on over to the PS Blog for the announcement,
PS4 titles (compatible with PS5):
- Abzû
- Enter the Gungeon
- Rez Infinite
- Subnautica
- The Witness
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (available April 19th, 2021)
PlayStation VR titles:
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission for PS VR
- Moss
- Thumper
- Paper Beast
They are also offering an extended trial subscription for Funimation / Wakanim, so anime fans can consume plenty of content.
Make sure to do some spring cleaning on your HDD before then.