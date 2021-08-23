Square Enix shows off first Life is Strange: True Colors gameplay

The next chapter in Square Enix’s young adult, supernatural-themed adventure series has a gameplay trailer to check out today.
The new footage shows off around 13 minutes of gameplay which follows Alex around a bit, exploring a local record store, chatting with characters and more.
Take a look at the new gameplay video below, and get ready for the September 10th, 2021 release for multiple platforms.
Life is Strange: True Colors – First Official Gameplay [ESRB]:
Take a walk through Haven Springs’ Record Store with Alex in this EXCLUSIVE first look at gameplay!
Explore the store, browse records, and meet two potential new friends along the way.
Life is Strange: True Colors is slated for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC Steam, and Google Stadia on September 10, 2021, and Nintendo Switch later this year.