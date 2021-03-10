March 2021 Xbox Update includes FPS Boost/Auto HDR settings, headset tuning, more

Heads up Xbox players (Xbox One and Series X|S included), the latest and greatest Xbox Update is getting ready to roll out across many devices, including consoles, PC and the mobile app.
There’s a decent list of enhancements coming, including enhancements to the backwards compatibility experience with Auto HDR and FPS Boost toggles in the settings, a wireless headset tuning app in advance of the release of the official Xbox Wireless Headset (which will hopefully fix the on-going headset issues with the Series X), the return of Achievements for the Xbox mobile app, improved ways of managing Xbox games and subscriptions from within the dashboard and more.
Have a look at some of the details below and head over to the official Xbox News site for more.
Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox even better with software updates designed to improve your Xbox gaming experience based on your feedback, including both delivering you new features and refining existing ones. This month’s release includes updates to the Xbox Accessories app in advance of the launch of the Xbox Wireless Headset, new toggles for FPS Boost and Auto HDR for backward compatible games, achievements returning to the Xbox app, and an improved game management experience.
Tailor Your Xbox Wireless Headset Experience on Your Console or PC
On March 16, aligned with the launch of the Xbox Wireless Headset, the Xbox Accessories app on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 devices is getting an update. With the update, the app lets you fine-tune the audio controls for a customized audio experience, including equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring, and brightness of the mic’s mute light. Best of all, the headset can stay updated with the latest features via wireless updates from your console, ensuring you’ll have a premium audio experience that continues to evolve.
Make sure you install all the latest Windows updates to enjoy audio customization features on the Xbox Wireless Headset when using the Xbox Accessories app on Windows 10 devices.
Backward Compatible Auto HDR and FPS Boost Settings
In February, Team Xbox announced backward compatible games were getting even better with FPS Boost. Choice is incredibly important when it comes to choosing how you play your favorite games. So this March, we’re rolling out our new toggles for both FPS Boost and Auto HDR.
In your game’s manage settings, you can choose your compatibility options and toggle on or off Auto HDR and FPS Boost. Once you restart the game, your selections will be applied – you can verify it by pressing the Xbox button and checking the indicators under the clock. Not every game will support these features, so the compatibility options may not be available for your game.
Achievements Are Coming Back to the Xbox app
Achievements are returning! We heard the fan feedback that our community wants achievements brought into in the Xbox app on mobile. This month we’re testing various achievement experiences in the app, starting with a limited set of players and then rolling out to everyone.
This first update will include a list of achievements in the app, an achievements details screen, and achievement unlocked notifications. We’ll also be releasing an additional update with popular features like leaderboards in the coming months.
A New Way to Manage Your Xbox Subscriptions
We’re bringing subscription management to the Xbox console to make it is easier for customers to see all their important plan information, including last charge, next charge, end date, and more. It also allows customers to update their credit card or other payment information, learn about all the different subscriptions available, and change plans. You’ll find all this in Settings under Account.
TV Listings in OneGuide Are Going Away
Based on customer usage and feedback, we’re constantly evolving the Xbox experience. To that end, beginning this May we’ll be sunsetting live TV listings for OneGuide on Xbox One. You can continue to use OneGuide to view your connected HDMI devices or USB TV tuner. You can also keep using OneGuide for HDMI-passthrough and to watch TV via USB TV tuners, but you won’t be able to access the on-screen TV Listings guide.
Managing Games Experience is Getting Better
We’ve improved the loading performance of the Manage screens in My games & apps. After purchasing a game in the Store with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions, the Manage screen makes it more clear what parts of the bundle are best for your console if you select Choose what to install rather than just Install all.
Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future updates and all the latest and greatest Xbox related news.