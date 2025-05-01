Microsoft announces new Xbox pricing due to Trump Tariff uncertainty

In a not totally unexpected move, Microsoft has officially gave word that they are increasing prices of Xbox hardware, accessories and eventually games thanks to the ongoing economic certainly thanks to Trump Tariffs.

The company unceremoniously provided a help article which explains the new pricing, right here: https://support.xbox.com/en-US/help/hardware-network/console/may-2025-pricing-updates but an easier comparison chart has been included below for the US.

These console prices will go into effect “soon” and many new, first party games will see an adjustment to $79.99 by Holiday 2025. Game Pass subscription pricing has not been messed with yet, but we’re hearing a lot of chatter that they will also see some form of increases as well.

Some retailers have not adjusted their prices yet (Amazon for example), so hurry up and shop around before they do!

New Xbox pricing (US) Xbox Series S 512GB – $379.99 (was $299.99)

Xbox Series S 1TB – $429.99 (was $349.99)

Xbox Series X Digital – $549.99 (was $449.99)

Xbox Series X – $599.99 (was $499.99)

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition $729.99 (was $599.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) – $64.99 (no increase)

Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) – $69.99 (no increase)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Special Edition – $79.99 (no increase)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Limited Edition – $89.99 (was $79.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) – $149.99 (was $139.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) – $199.99 (was $179.99)

Xbox Stereo Headset -$64.99 (no increase)

Xbox Wireless Headset – $119.99 (was $109.99)