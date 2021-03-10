Show off your Call of Duty Warzone stats to celebrate year one

Activision has rigged up a little surprise for Call of Duty Warzone players — a way to generate and share personal gameplay stats for the first full year of Warzone availability.
To do so, make sure to hit up the Call of Duty Twitter feed, and Tweet your details to the official account, and they will create a Call of Duty Warzone Report which can be shared with friends and foes. Neat! Check out some of the directions below.
There’s also a year one wrap-up from the developers, right here on the official site.
One year of Warzone. Countless matches.
Celebrate the first year of dropping in by showing off your @CallofDuty #WarzoneReport. Tap below and tell us your Gamertag to earn your bragging rights.
— Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 10, 2021