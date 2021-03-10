«

Show off your Call of Duty Warzone stats to celebrate year one

Categories:

News

March 10th, 2021

by Paul Bryant


Activision has rigged up a little surprise for Call of Duty Warzone players — a way to generate and share personal gameplay stats for the first full year of Warzone availability.

To do so, make sure to hit up the Call of Duty Twitter feed, and Tweet your details to the official account, and they will create a Call of Duty Warzone Report which can be shared with friends and foes. Neat! Check out some of the directions below.

There’s also a year one wrap-up from the developers, right here on the official site.

