Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge announced for consoles, PC

What was thought to be a plumber filled news day on this March 10th, the folks at Dotemu and Tribute Game came in like a shadowy warrior and dropped a huge announcement regarding another IP with ties to pipes. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has been announced for PC and consoles!
The announcement was pretty much a music video for a new rendition of the legendary cartoon theme song (authored by the man who created Two and a Half Men and the Big Bang Theory) sung by Faith No More’s Mike Patton. The visuals of the video evoked the ’90s cartoon to a tee and with some modern touches such as April O’Neil kicking some butt rather than damsel in distress.
Towards the end of the trailer there was some gameplay footage which looked comparable to the Konami made arcade games and sprites looked like late GBA era pixel art. Given the teams that are working on this have cut their teeth in side scrolling beat-em-ups games in the past (Streets of Rage 4, Scott Pilgrim vs the World), it’s safe to say this title has the potential to continue the mini-renaissance this genre has been going though. Let’s just hope the bad guys aren’t overly defensive!
No date has been announced, but those interested updates can hit up the official site, wishlist the title on Steam, join the official Discord or even like the game’s Facebook page.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – screens:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Reveal trailer:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reunites Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello to kick shell in a beautifully realized pixel art world invoking the turtles’ classic 1987 design.
With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be available on PC and consoles.
Trailer directed by Gary Levesque and produced by Wizz (Quadgroup)
Music: Executive producer Mutant Ninja Records
Vocals: Mike Patton
Music: Jb Hanak
Guitar solo: Cedric Hanak
Production: Olivier Dax & Jb Hanak