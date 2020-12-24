Nintendo eShop Update – Wingspan, BIT.TRIP, Super Sports Blast

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring…except for whoever is responsible at Nintendo for updating the eShop on a weekly basis. There may not be a lot of high-profile releases, but there’s still the arrival of a popular board game, several of the BIT.TRIP games, and whole bunch of other stuff. Check it all out below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- WINGSPAN – In this relaxing strategy card game, the goal is to discover and attract the best birds to a network of wildlife preserves. Many of the 170 unique birds have powers that echo real life: hawks will hunt, pelicans will fish and geese will form a flock. Featuring both single-player and multiplayer modes for up to five players, WINGSPAN is based on the award winning, competitive, medium-weight, card-driven, engine-building board game.
DLC:
- Sephiroth Descends To Battle in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Brace yourself for the arrival of the one-winged angel. Sephiroth, the fan-favorite villain from the FINAL FANTASY series, is descending from the heavens with his gleaming sword in hand to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game as its newest playable DLC fighter. Challenger Pack 8 contains Sephiroth as a playable fighter, a new stage based on the Northern Cave setting and nine music tracks, including “One-Winged Angel.” Challenger Pack 8 is part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which can be purchased for $29.99 and also includes Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft and three more yet-to-be announced fighters as they release. Challenger Pack 8 can also be purchased separately for $5.99.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Animal Pals Bubble Pop
- Arcade Archives VS. TENNIS
- BIT.TRIP BEAT – Available Dec. 25
- BIT.TRIP CORE – Available Dec. 25
- BIT.TRIP FATE – Available Dec. 25
- BIT.TRIP FLUX – Available Dec. 25
- BIT.TRIP RUNNER – Available Dec. 25
- BIT.TRIP VOID – Available Dec. 25
- Candy 2048 Challenge – Available Dec. 25
- Candy Jump featuring Frosty
- Crystal Ortha
- Cube Life: Island Survival – Available Dec. 26
- Cube Raiders – Available Dec. 28
- Door Kickers – Available Dec. 26
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dungeon Limbus – Available Dec. 28
- Dungeonoid – Available Dec. 25
- DungeonTop – Available Dec. 26
- Elliot
- Hell Sports – Available Dec. 28
- JDM Racing – 2
- KAUIL’S TREASURE
- Kingdom Tales
- Kolumno
- Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones – Available Dec. 25
- NEKOPARA Vol.4
- PBA Pro Bowling 2021
- Professor Lupo: Ocean – Available Dec. 28
- Quell Reflect – Available Dec. 28
- Roundout by POWGI
- Suicide Guy Collection
- Super Sports Blast – Available Dec. 25
- The Hong Kong Massacre – Available Dec. 26
- The Last Dead End
- Void Source – Available Dec. 28