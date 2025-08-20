Bandai Namco and Sega team up for a Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC x Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds collab

Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC isn’t even out yet, but that doesn;t matter much since Bandai Namco has announced that it would be partnering up with Sega for some crossover action. And this first one is a biggie… Sonic the Hedgehog.

The open world 3D platformer will invite the Blue Blur himself to the world of Pac-Man World 2, and in turn, the upcoming Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will feature Pac-Man themed content. Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC will specifically include a Green Hill-inspired “Rolling Around on the Island” level, special costumes for Pac-Man, and some familiar enemies and all that.

See the trailer and a batch of screens showing off the collaboration, and stay tuned for the release of both titles. Even though Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC is set to launch on September 26th and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on September 25th, the crossover content will not go live until Winter 2025.

PAC-MAN World 2 Re-PAC x Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Collab Announcement Trailer



Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today announced upcoming DLC that brings Sonic the Hedgehog to PAC-MAN’s latest adventure in PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC, marking an exciting crossover between two of video gaming’s most iconic characters. Launching in Winter 2025, the post-release DLC will let players experience Green Hill Zone from the original Sonic game as a brand-new stage in PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC. Coming September 26, 2025, PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC is a loving remake of one of the most popular PAC-MAN games of all time and is available now for pre-orders on Nintendo Switch™, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Digital Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions. For more information and to preorder the game, visit https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/pac-man-world-2-re-pac. To showcase this collaboration, Bandai Namco and SEGA teamed up to create a new trailer that also features PAC-MAN themed content coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Check out the trailer here: https://youtu.be/_TgXJPFnjEw?si=CFkvOL2jMFPqbVfl Inspired by the iconic Green Hill Zone stage from the original Sonic the Hedgehog game, the collab DLC adds the all-new “Rolling Around on the Island” level to PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC. The stage features a vibrant, tropical landscape and reimagined checkerboard-patterned ground and cliffs, capturing the essence of the Green Hill Zone. The stage will also delight players by featuring gameplay mechanics from Sonic the Hedgehog, including 360-degree loop-de-loop, springs and dash rings as well as guest appearances by enemies Moto Bug and Buzz Bomber. The DLC also introduces two special costumes, including a Sonic the Hedgehog outfit for PAC-MAN. Donning Sonic’s iconic blue spikes, gloves, and red shoes, PAC-MAN can blaze through Green Hill-inspired stage at high-speed, taking on classic foes while enjoying a remastered PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC experience. Originally released in 2002, PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC puts players in the role of the iconic character, embarking on a journey across PAC-LAND. Players will navigate through six unique worlds, with environments such as meadows, an ice peak, and a volcano, while facing off against the Ghosts and their boss Spooky. PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC is a full remake of the beloved classic and features both new and enhanced game play, full voice acting for each character, new collectibles, and customization options. For the first time in the PAC-MAN WORLD series PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC also introduces a 2-player couch co-op mode, allowing players to experience the journey across PAC-LAND together.