Capcom decrypts a bit more of their sci-fi adventure, PRAGMATA

PRAGMATA, Capcom’s long awaited and delayed sci-fi adventure finally seems like it’s on the right track. We hope?

Originally announced in 2022 and slated for a 2023 release, the title is due in 2026 at this point, though we have had a much better look at the game as of late with a new first impressions video and a handful of new screens/art. The opportunity to go hands-on at Gamescom 2025 and PAX West also gives us a bit of confidence that the game’s development is progressing appropriately.

The buddy-oriented hacking gameplay with Diana and Hugh seems unique, and those who want to mess around with some aspect of the game can check out the official website to try out a special Hacking Minigame.

For now, have a look at the new media and details below, and stay tuned for our impressions. PRAGMATA is currently due to launch sometime in 2026 for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

PRAGMATA screens:

PRAGMATA – First Impressions | Summer 2025



PRAGMATA - First Impressions | Summer 2025

Today, Capcom is celebrating the public’s long-awaited first opportunity to go hands-on with PRAGMATA at Gamescom 2025. To mark the occasion, Capcom has revealed new intel on the highly anticipated sci-fi adventure title, decrypting more information on the action-packed Hacking gameplay and sharing an assortment of new character and enemy art. As protagonists Hugh and Diana journey to escape the lunar research station, a variety of threats stand in their way. These foes include the Walkers. Humanoid bots based off the M4 series, they are among Delphi Corporation’s most successful products. The Walkers’ ability to use tools and work alongside humans made them a popular choice for support roles. In lunar environments, the improved M4AM design is capable of handling low-gravity, vacuum-like conditions. Another powerful enemy players will face is a boss known as the SectorGuard. The SectorGuard, from product line S-35, is a large-sized bot developed by Delphi’s military manufacturing division. It was built mainly to protect sensitive or high-priority installations. The spherical modules located on both its arms are fitted with guided weaponry and low-gravity ballistics. Players will need to utilize Hugh’s thrusters to dodge its attacks so Diana can Hack its defenses. During the fight against the SectorGuard, players will encounter a new Hacking ability called Overdrive Protocol. As its gauge fills up, Diana unlocks the ability to simultaneously Hack the surrounding enemies, forcibly opening up their armor and temporarily halting their movement. It’s a powerful attack, but it’s also one that is best used carefully at the right moment! To enhance Diana’s Hacking abilities, players can also collect Hack Nodes from the environment to use in combat. Activated by passing through them in the Hacking Matrix, these consumable nodes temporarily lower enemies’ defenses. Hack Nodes add a layer of complexity to the game’s unique combat system and provide more opportunities to make strategic decisions in the heat of battle. One of these Hack Nodes, the Decode Node, can lower enemies’ defenses for a limited time. Stay tuned to learn more about how the gameplay experience will continue to evolve. Fans can go hands-on with PRAGMATA this week at Gamescom 2025 and other upcoming events, including PAX West 2025 in Seattle, Washington starting from August 29 to September 1. Players can also get a feel for the Hacking mechanics by visiting the official website and trying a special “Hacking Minigame” that can be played in web browsers. PRAGMATA launches in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam via PC.