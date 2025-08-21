Nintendo eShop Update – Herdling, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, Cozy Kingdom



There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including Herdling, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, Cozy Kingdom, and many others. Those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can check out the GameCube classic Chibi-Robo! too! Lastly, brand new tunes are hitting the Nintendo Music app to celebrate the announcement for Kirby Air Riders.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.