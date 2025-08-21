Nintendo eShop Update – Herdling, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, Cozy Kingdom

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including Herdling, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, Cozy Kingdom, and many others. Those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can check out the GameCube classic Chibi-Robo! too! Lastly, brand new tunes are hitting the Nintendo Music app to celebrate the announcement for Kirby Air Riders.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Herdling – Head out on a grand alpine expedition with a herd of loveable beasts known as Calicorns, as you ascend a mountain path, encounter eerie dangers and surprising obstacles, and forge your way to the mystery at the summit in the brand-new adventure, Herdling. Experience an emotional journey of survival, companionship and trust. Herdling launches on the Nintendo Switch system today.
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution – The Half-Genie Shantae is back in this authentic retro follow-up to the 2002 original, completed and released after 20 years! This action-adventure platformer features the hair-whipping, belly-dancing action that Shantae fans have come to expect, along with multiple chapters, numerous towns and labyrinths, six creature transformations, fierce bosses and a four-player versus mode1. With a new play mechanic, Shantae can create new paths through each area by repositioning the foreground and background layers, and moving between layers to navigate and explore. Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is available now on Nintendo Switch.
- Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics:
- Chibi-Robo! – Plug into adventure with your helpful household robot buddy! In this chibi action-adventure title originally released in 2006, you’ll aim for the top of the Chibi-Rankings by gathering Happy Points and Moolah (a.k.a. money)! It’s rumored that Chibi-Robo will become Super Chibi-Robo if he reaches the top of the rankings … but between a daughter who only speaks in the language of frogs and toys that come alive when humans aren’t around, Chibi-Robo has his work cut out for him in the mystery-packed Sanderson house! Chibi-Robo! is available today on the Nintendo Switch 2 system for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members2.
Nintendo Music:
- Catch the Wind! – Want a taste of the tunes you’ll hear when the Kirby Air Riders game launches on Nov. 20? You’re in luck because today you can listen to seven of the game’s tracks in Nintendo Music3! Pump yourself up with these rollicking tunes in this special release, including two versions of Starlit Journey! For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- My Nintendo Kirby’s Starry Sweepstakes – The My Nintendo Kirby’s Starry Sweepstakes4 can help power up any collection! Now’s your chance to collect a prize pack of goodies inspired by Kirby. Float into fun with the My Nintendo Kirby’s Starry Sweepstakes here: https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/ccd17405d131081a.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Antarctica 88: Remaster
- Around the World Puzzle
- Autumn Isle – Available Aug. 23
- Boned Again: Survivors
- BURGER Shot
- Car Racing & Driving Bundle – Drag Racing, Highway Racer, Drift Japan, Toon Cars
- Cipheur: Trivia
- City of Springs
- Cozy Kingdom – Available Aug. 23
- Dragon Detective: A Friend from the Shadows
- EGGCONSOLE Diable de Laplace PC-8801mkIISR
- GET TO WORK SIMULATOR
- Grit and Valor – 1949
- Heart of Ice by Dave Morris
- HeistGeist
- Knightica
- Lost in Loss – Available Aug. 23
- MechCrisis
- Picture the Difference!2
- Poolside Girls Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim
- Quisisana
- Recycling Center Simulator – Available Aug. 22
- Resting Island
- Roadwarden – Available Aug. 25
- SF3RA – Available Aug. 22
- Silky Winds – Available Aug. 24
- The Cursed Frog
- The Echo
- The Long Desert Drive – Available Aug. 22
- There’s No Cake
- Trippy Trader : Schedule & Sell – Available Aug. 22
- Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus – Available Aug. 25