Revived game publisher Acclaim teases some big news for next week

Legendary game publisher Acclaim is coming back from the dead after many years of being dormant, as we previously reported on back in March. Well the time is apparently almost here to “press restart” and see what they are working on, so they released a teaser for an announcement that they will drop sometime next week.

We’re super curious as to what they’ll be revealing, so make sure to tune into the announcement when it goes down. See the details below and also at the official site, and check back for all the info afterwards.

If you take a look at the teaser below you may see a bit of a hint on what and where the announcement will be made.

#PlayAcclaim – Transmission Incoming Teaser



#PlayAcclaim Transmission Incoming

Acclaim, the recently revived publisher known for bringing some of the most iconic titles to living rooms for more than two decades, pulled back the curtain ever so slightly today to reveal a fleeting glimpse of its future while teasing a major announcement for next week. Buried behind the static of glowing CRT monitors lies the promise of big things to come from one of the most beloved publishers of the 80s and 90s. Gaze into the cathode ray glow long enough, and you might even find something unexpected staring back at you! Since the brand’s revival this past March, Acclaim has been hard at work on a mission to bring players unforgettable, lasting experiences that will keep them coming back for more. So be sure to stay tuned, because a bold new chapter is about to begin, and you’ll want to come along for the ride.