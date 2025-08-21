Young Dirty Bastard and Sega drop an original SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance track, reveal an apparel collab

With SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance due to release super soon on August 29th, Sega has revealed that they are teaming up with Young Dirty Bastard (YDB) from Wu Legacy to release an original song and trailer inspired by the game and IP.

The song titled “The Path Just Begun” will be available on various music streaming services and can also be purchased via found.ee/youngdirtybastard_thepathjustbegun. The trailer itself is set to the track and features various scenes from the game as seen below.

But wait, there’s more, YDB and Sega are also partnering up for a Shinobi-themed apparel collection that will be made available for a limited time on Amazon.com right here. See a sample of the products right here:



SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance is headed to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch on August 29th, 2025. There’s a free demo available for most platforms right now, and those who pre-order can get 10% off and some bonuses as well.

Check out the goods below.

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance | YDB “The Path Just Begun” Trailer (Radio Edit)



Today, Young Dirty Bastard (YDB) of the Wu Legacy and son of Ol’ Dirty Bastard officially released a new original song titled “The Path Just Begun,” available now across music streaming platforms. Inspired and conceived by a partnership with SEGA, the song celebrates YDB’s love for the legendary franchise. To coincide with the song’s release, SEGA has debuted a new video that weaves YDB’s music and lyricism together with pulse-pounding gameplay footage from the newest game in the SHINOBI franchise, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, launching August 29, 2025. The YDB x SHINOBI partnership celebrates two parallel journeys as the mic is passed on to a new generation with YDB and Wu Legacy, and SEGA enters a new era with its beloved SHINOBI franchise. As one of SEGA’s most iconic franchises, SHINOBI is reimagined for a new generation of players with the upcoming SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, mirroring YBD’s role as the next torchbearer of a musical legacy rooted in martial arts mythology, East-meets-West style and cultural defiance. To purchase the single, please click HERE. For those looking to go all out in full ninja styling and celebrate the SHINOBI franchise, YDB’s apparel brand Dirty Magic recently released a SHINOBI apparel collection. Available for a limited time at Amazon, fans can purchase SHINOBI merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, and more. Check out the collection HERE. SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance launches August 29, 2025 and is available for pre-order on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and for Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo eShop starting at $29.99 USD. Fans who pre-order the digital version of the game will receive a 10% discount, the Original Arcade Outfit, and Fortune Hunter Amulet. A free demo featuring an enhanced version of the game’s first stage is available now for download. For more information about pre-orders, including physical editions of the game, and other SHINOBI news, please visit the official game website.