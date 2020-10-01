Join Keanu Reeves and Seize the Day in the new Cyberpunk 2077 commercial

In case you missed it during game 1 of the NBA Finals last night, CD PROJEKT RED rolled out a brand new Cyberpunk 2077 commercial starring none other than Keanu Reeves.
Keanu plays a major role in Cyberpunk 2077 as Johnny Silverhand, so definitely not a surprise, but we’re glad to see the studio lean into their star power during the big event.
Check out the commercial below, and stay tuned for that anticipated November 19th, 2020 release for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Cyberpunk 2077 — Seize the Day:
The promotional video was broadcast during game 1 of this year’s NBA Finals between Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. In the commercial, Keanu Reeves invites players to join his character, Johnny Silverhand, in Night City when the game releases in November.
Cyberpunk 2077 will release November 19th, 2020, for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, with the version for Google Stadia set to launch the same year. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles when available. At a later date, a free upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of next-gen hardware, will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions respectively.