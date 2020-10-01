Nintendo eShop Update – Super Mario Bros. 35, Rogue Company, Ys Origin

One of the biggest releases this week is the free to download Super Mario Bros. 35 game for Nintendo Switch Online players which is essentially a battle royale twist on the classic Super Mario Bros.
Of course there’s that free Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall Update as well, and other new games such as Rogue Company, Ys Origin, Animals for Toddlers, Hot Shot Burn, Liege Dragon, Powertris, Smoots World Cup Tennis and much more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Super Mario Bros. 35 – The iconic platforming action of Super Mario Bros. gets a 35-player twist in this free-to-download game that’s exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online players. Race against time, defeat enemies and sabotage your opponents in an online* battle to become the last Mario standing. Each player is given the same timed stage, but defeating enemies will earn you extra time while you attack your opponents. With the right combination of speed, skill and strategy, you just might thrive in Super Mario Bros. 35! Super Mario Bros. 35 will be playable until March 31, 2021.
- Rogue Company – Rogue Company is now free to play! The fate of the world is in your hands in this third-person, tactical-action shooter. Suit up as one of the elite agents of Rogue Company, each with their own individual set of skills, and save the day in a variety of different game modes.
- Ys Origin – Enter the World of Ys and discover the epic Japanese action role-playing game. Following a devastating demonic invasion, the twin Goddesses use their magic to bring the inhabitants of legendary Ys safely into the sky. While the demons work to construct Devil’s Tower and reach the humans’ new abode, the Goddesses disappear. As a mighty warrior or a cunning mage, you must seek the Goddesses in Devil’s Tower. Your swordsmanship and spells will help you banish evil from the land of your ancestors.
Updates:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall Update – The pumpkin party has begun! Deck out your home and island with pumpkin projects by purchasing pumpkin starts from Nook’s Cranny during October, or from Leif year-round. Once your pumpkins are grown, they can be harvested and put to use in pumpkin-based DIY projects. Plus, with Halloween just around the corner, you can find your style for the big night by purchasing costumes, like a mage’s dress, at the Able Sisters shop during the month of October. You can even obtain body paint and colored eye contacts by exchanging Nook Miles. On Oct. 31, at 5 p.m., your neighbors will gather in the plaza, in costume, for a night filled with pranks and candy. Keep your eyes peeled for the mysterious guest – Jack, the “czar of Halloween,” who may have a few spooky surprises up his sleeve. Boo!
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 103 – Available Oct. 2
- 9th Dawn III – Available Oct. 6
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders – Available Oct. 6
- Air Missions: HIND
- Animals for Toddlers
- Arcade Archives BURNIN’ RUBBER
- Birthday of Midnight – Available Oct. 2
- Candy Raid: The Factory
- Charterstone: Digital Edition – Available Oct. 6
- Danger Gazers – Available Oct. 5
- Farm Builder
- From Orbit – Available Oct. 6
- Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan – Available Oct. 2
- Hot Shot Burn
- Let’s Sing Queen – Available Oct. 2
- Liege Dragon
- Logic Puzzle Collection: Sudoku – Permudoku – Nonodoku – Available Oct. 2
- Make a Killing – Available Oct. 2
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix – Available Oct. 6
- Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome
- Orangeblood
- Powertris
- Quell – Available Oct. 3
- Red Crow Mysteries: Legion
- Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East
- SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei
- Shmubedi Boo – Available Oct. 7
- Smoots World Cup Tennis
- Space Grunts – Available Oct. 5
- The Last Days
- Unlock The King 3
- WARSAW
